“But God”, Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12.

Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property.

“I could see this whirlwind,” Haughton said.

Haughton added she lost consciousness for a few moments before waking up under a tree, saying she thought she was thrown to another property because her property was destroyed.

The woman feared the tornado was still on the ground and tried to find a safe place to take cover because it was too late for her to travel to the nearest storm shelter.

“I just cried out to God, if it’s my time to die, I repent,” Haughton said.

Haughton was taken to UAB Hospital suffering multiple injuries, including a broken arm, broken rib cages on both sides, and a broken eye socket.

Although she has lost her home, Haughton said she is grateful for a second chance at life.

“I could have been dead,” she said, “I think about that every day—what could’ve happened, but God…”

Haughton’s sister has set up a GoFundMe to help cover expenses.

