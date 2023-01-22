Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced.

Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved, according to ADECA. Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure required for Novelis Inc. to invest in its $2.4 billion facility at the mega site in Bay Minette. The mega-plant will be located on a 3,000-acre-site off Alabama 287 and Interstate 65.

The grant, administered by ADECA, will be used to extend public water and sewer services to the plant. The city of Bay Minette has pledged $650,000 in labor and equipment for the utility extensions, ADECA said.

In May 2022, Atlanta-based Novelis along with Ivey announced plans to build a state-of-the-art, low-carbon, energy-efficient aluminum rolling and recycling plant at the Bay Minette location.

Novelis provides products used in the automotive, aerospace and general manufacturing businesses.

