Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The countdown is over. Mardi Gras season is now in full swing.

Krewe de la Dauphine kicked off the first Mardi Gras parade of the season on Dauphin Island Saturday.

“O-M-G, I love this,” said Susan Clemons, first time celebrating Mardi Gras on the island. “It’s got a lot of good energy with it.”

People traveled from near and far, and some did not even know they struck gold on the island this weekend.

“What’s all this going on here?” asked Karen Dennis when she first arrived on the island on Saturday. “Then, ‘oh Mardi Gras, great!’”

Many advise to duck and cover because throws come out of nowhere.

“We love the throws, and we love the floats, and the joy in the atmosphere as you come down here,” said Larry Bartlett.

There was family-friendly fun on the island with roller skaters, live music, and dancing in the streets.

Many are looking ahead to the rest of the season.

“We have the Mobile Mardi Gras coming up, and we can’t wait,” said Bartlett. “We look forward to every single one of them.”

The next parade on the island is Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. on Bienville Boulevard.

