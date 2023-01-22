More light showers around today…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We’re not done with the rain yet. Showers are likely to redevelop later this morning and into the afternoon across the area. Most of the rain will be light, but there will also be a line of more moderate rain in the afternoon. When it’s not showering it will mostly be overcast for our Sunday.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday will be a quiet day with a chilly morning and a sunny afternoon. Lows will be around 40 and highs will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will bring another round of strong storms. The timing looks to be in the late evening and overnight hours into early Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center already has our area in a level 2 slight risk zone for that upcoming system.

Have a great Sunday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.