MPD investigating death after man came to precinct two with life-threatening injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a death after a man with gunshot injuries came to the second precinct station with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to precinct two off of Highway 90 at approximately 7:02 p.m. Saturday night after an unknown vehicle had entered the parking lot.

MPD said they approached the vehicle and discovered two male occupants and transported one occupant to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities said the victim’s name will be released upon notifying next of kin and the cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-7211, send an anonymous tip, or text (844) 251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip.

