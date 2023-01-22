Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning.

Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m.

According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when an unknown man accidentally shot him.

Police said the alleged shooter took off.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast
Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast
OCSO: Crestview woman with warrants holes up in house for hours before taken into custody
OCSO: Crestview woman with warrants holes up in house for hours before taken into custody
Chickasaw PD seeks public’s help finding missing 64-year-old woman
Chickasaw PD seeks public’s help finding missing 64-year-old woman
MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment
MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment