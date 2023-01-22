MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning.

Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m.

According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when an unknown man accidentally shot him.

Police said the alleged shooter took off.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

