MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 3rd annual OWA Arts & Crafts Festival is scheduled for January 28, from 12-6pm in the beautiful entertainment district of Downtown OWA. This pedestrian-friendly walking area with an abundance of shops, dining, and entertainment, will be home to a booming arts and crafts festival showcasing vendors, live music, kids’ activities and more.

Live entertainment will begin at noon, with tons of fun activities for the kids. Guests can expect to be immersed in the sights and sounds of local art, music and handcrafted goods. And have a chance to make a little art yourself! This family friendly event is completely free to attend and enjoy.

12-6pm Arts & Crafts Vendors in Downtown OWA

12-4pm – Kids Activities

1:30-3:30pm – Live music from Jacob Brock

4-6pm – Live music from 12Eleven

https://visitowa.com/ac-fest/

