Daphne Animal Shelter closed this week due to staffing

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Animal Shelter will be closed this week due to staffing, according to a press release from the shelter.

The shelter said they will still have a staff member at the shelter to take care of the animals, but they will be away from the office for most of the usual business hours.

The shelter is asking anyone with questions about adoptable animals to call their adoptions line at (251) 620-2801 and leave a voicemail with a name and purpose for call and they will return the call when they are back in the office.

The shelter said to contact law enforcement for any animal related emergency and that they will reopen next week.

