Dauphin Island Sea Lab holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new research facility

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of smiling faces Monday morning as the ribbon was cut on a brand new research facility at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

This new multi-stressor wet lab will allow researchers to “examine how marine organisms respond to changes in multiple environmental conditions at the same time.”

This ribbon cutting means a lot to the dozens of people working to make it a reality.

“It makes you feel good. You know, I like to say they’re working to protect our way of life. We’re on the Gulf Coast and it really makes you feel good that they’ve come up with ideas to try and ensure that for the future,” Senator David Sessions said.

“We’re real excited about this, and the reason is able to provide us with the data that we can make recommendations to state and federal scientists about how best to manage the natural resources of coastal Alabama and nearshore waters,” Executive Director John Valentine said.

Several groups helped raise money to build and run the facility.

The campus was originally a repurposed U.S. Air Force base, and the wet lab was built in the original generator building.

“Rather than letting the building go to waste. We repurposed it with this. We had the good fortune of getting support from the state legislature,” Valentine said.

Now that it’s up and running, it will be available to researchers from over 20 colleges and universities.

---

