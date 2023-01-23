Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Furniture warranties at Barrow Fine Furniture: Part One

By Joe Emer
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to look into what you need to know about furniture warranty’s. Tom from Barrow’s breaks it down for us into two parts. Part one is what to know about factory warranty’s that come with your purchase. Click on the interview link to learn more.

For all Barrow’s locations and information visit:

barrowfinefurniture.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Fest in Foley
Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Fest in Foley
Pet of the Week: Arlo
Pet of the Week: Arlo
Furniture warranties at Barrow Fine Furniture: Part One
Furniture warranties at Barrow Fine Furniture: Part One
Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Fest in Foley
Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Fest in Foley