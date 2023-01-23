Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Fest in Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

2023 Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival

Jan. 28, 2023

10am – 6pm

Heritage Park, Foley Alabama (corner of SR 59 & US 98)

All food vendors will have unique, tasty gumbo dishes along with other menu items for purchase. Alabama Slammers, Bloody Mary’s, craft beer from Fairhope Brewing Company and wine. Free Bushwacker samples. Scrumptious snack vendors. Gumbo cook-off Great live music all day. Arts, crafts, home decor, and a huge variety of unique vendors. Contests throughout the day. Huge kids entertainment/activity area. Petting zoo, bounce houses, interactive games and more. 12 and under - Free entry Schedule of activities: 10:00am – The festivities and excitement begin 10:30am - Fleetwood Max - The Definitive Fleetwood Mac Tribute 12:00pm - Catch the Gumbo contest* 12:15pm - Gumbo Bingo contest* 12:30pm - Gumbo Cook-off 1:00pm - Sons of Bosephus - Americas Premier Tribute to Hank Jr. 2021 award winners of Tribute Band of The Year 3:00pm - Announce $500 Gumbo Cook-off Winner 3:00pm - Don’t Spill the Roux contest* 3:15pm - Catch the Gumbo contest* 4:00pm - Randy Mcneeley 6:00pm - End of event *Contests - winner gets $50 Event Bucks.

