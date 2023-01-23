Man arrested on 5 counts of domestic violence Sunday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested and charged with five counts of domestic violence after an incident with his wife Sunday night, according to police.

MPD said they responded to the 9000 block of Alderway Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. in reference to an assault during a domestic altercation.

Authorities said they discovered the victim’s husband had assaulted and strangled her.

The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Gerald Roberts, 36, was arrested and charged with three counts of third degree domestic violence menacing, one count of domestic violence strangulation and one count of third degree domestic violence assault, according to MPD.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.