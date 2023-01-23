Man arrested for theft and trespassing involving stolen copper

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a man was arrested Friday morning, Jan. 20, for a theft involving stolen copper.

Police said at approximately 5:00 a.m. they responded to the Alabama Power substation located at 15720 Weaver Road in Mount Vernon in reference to a man in custody involved in a previously reported theft.

Authorities said they discovered the subject was involved in a theft involving stolen copper on Jan, 18.

Benjamin Cawthon, 44, was arrested on multiple outstanding felony warrants and charged on several counts including tampering, theft of property and trespassing, according to police.

