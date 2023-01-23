Mobile County Commission seeks input for housing grant priorities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?

The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available through this link: http://bit.ly/3wdUz63.

Mobile County Commission has received almost $2.2 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the HOME-ARP program. Though funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, these funds are separate from Mobile County Commission’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation.

HOME-ARP funds may be used to assist individuals or households who are homeless, who are at risk of homelessness, who are fleeing domestic violence, sex trafficking, or sexual assault, or who are otherwise facing housing instability as vulnerable populations.

HOME-ARP funds can be used for four eligible activities:

Production or Preservation of Affordable Housing

Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA)

Supportive Services, Homeless Prevention Services, and Housing Counseling

Purchase and Development of Non-Congregate Shelter

Comments collected through this survey between now and Feb. 14, 2023 will help Mobile County Commission set its priorities for the use of these funds.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.