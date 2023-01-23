Mobile man jailed on 2 robbery charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 26-year-old Mobile man is in jail today after being booked over the weekend on two robbery charges, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

The Mobile Police Department said Zedrick Raymon is responsible for two robberies that occurred on Jan. 16 on South Sage Avenue and Leroy Stevens Road.

Police said officers responded just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 16 to the Chevron station at 139 South Sage Ave. where they learned a robber entered the store armed with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. The store employee complied, and the robber fled the scene on foot.

A short time later the same night, at about 8:35 p.m., officers responded to Food Mart at 1030 Leroy Stevens Road, where they learned an armed robber had entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The store clerk complied, and the robber fled the scene.

