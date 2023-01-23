MPD investigating two shootings from Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two shootings from Saturday night, neither causing any injuries.

Police said the first shooting occurred at 8:39 a.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Berkley Avenue in reference to shots fired.

MPD said upon arrival, they discovered the victims unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Authorities said nobody was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

The second shooting took place at 5:36 p.m. when police said they responded to the 1000 block of State Street in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, authorities said the victim’s residence was struck multiple times with gunfire.

MPD said nobody was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.