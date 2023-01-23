Pensacola PD looking for theft suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police said they are looking for a woman in connection to a theft on Jan. 19 at Joe Patties Seafood.

The victim accidentally left her purse in the parking lot and the suspect grabbed it and put it in her vehicle before going inside and completing her shopping and leaving, according to authorities.

Pensacola PD is asking anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact Detective John Cramer at (850) 436-5406 or contact Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

