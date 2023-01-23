Police investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a pedestrian struck on Sunday night off of St. Stephens Road.

Police said they responded to the Exxon gas station located at 2272 St. Stephens Road t approximately 7:45 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, authorities said they discovered the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound on St. Stephens and the driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.