Severe weather threat for midweek

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a chilly start to the day, but plenty of sunshine this afternoon will help us warm up into the mid-to-upper 50s. Skies will stay mostly sunny, making for a perfect day to spend some time outdoors.

Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the mid-to-upper 30s, and the lower-40s. Sunshine will continue into Tuesday, with cloud cover increasing into the afternoon. Winds will shift out of the south, and humidity will rise. By the afternoon, daytime highs will be warmer in the mid-60s.

Tuesday night we are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms. The best timing is Tuesday night (after 8 p.m.) into early Wednesday morning. This is a true overnight event, and it will be important to have a way to wake up. The biggest risks include damaging straight-line wind gusts, and also the potential for strong tornadoes. Download the FOX10 weather app to stay up to date with any changes. Sunshine will return waking up Wednesday morning.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will continue in the upper-50s and the lower-60s, with plenty of sunshine and chilly mornings.

Have a great week, and stay weather-aware!

