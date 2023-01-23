Stan White passes radio mic to another Auburn legend

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn quarterback-turned-longtime Auburn Sports Network football radio analyst Stan White has officially passed the microphone to another Auburn legend following his retirement.

On Monday, Auburn University confirmed White, who worked more than 250 games over 22 years in the radio booth, will be succeeded by another former Tiger QB, Jason Campbell.

White, who played at Auburn from 1990-93, holds eight school records, including career passing yards (8,016), starts (45), pass attempts (1,231) and completions (659). He led the Tigers to an undefeated 1993 season and went on to play for three years in the NFL with the New York Giants.

Campbell made 40 career starts at Auburn, second only to White’s 45, according to the university. He’s also the school all-time wins leader with 31. He was a first round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and spent 10 years in the league with five organizations.

The new radio analyst led the Tigers to an undefeated 2004 football season during his senior year. He’ll become just the third football radio analyst for Auburn in the last 43 years behind White (2001-2022) and Charlie Trotman (1980-2000).

Campbell is no stranger to the Auburn Sports Network having joined the team in 2016 as a pregame and halftime show analyst. He makes his debut in his new role on April 8 for the Tigers’ A-Day Spring game.

“I would like to thank God for this amazing opportunity to continue doing something I enjoy and love,” Campbell said. “I appreciate the Auburn Sports Network team and Stan for their immediate confidence in me as I move into the analyst role. I know I have incredibly big shoes to fill. It has been a privilege watching and learning from Stan during our time in the booth together. Auburn Family, I look forward to sharing great memories with you alongside the Voice of the Tigers, Andy Burcham, this fall.”

“I’m very pleased and excited that Jason will be carrying the torch into the future as the analyst for the Auburn Sports Network,” White said. “I had the honor of being that analyst for the past 22 years. I also had the pleasure of calling games that Jason was at the helm quarterbacking and leading his team to an undefeated season in 2004. Since 2016, as a member of our network crew, I’ve gotten to know Jason as a friend and colleague. I have zero doubt that he will do an outstanding job.”

