VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Research shows that loneliness and isolation can have negative effects on our mental and physical health. Our nation’s Veterans are not immune. To combat this issue, VA has developed the award winning Compassionate Contact Corps, a program pairing volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Vets. We are joined by Prince Taylor, Deputy Director of VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement, to discuss the program and how you can get involved and help support our nation’s heroes.

To find a location with the Compassionate Contact Corps program visit: VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement Home.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.