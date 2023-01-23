VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Research shows that loneliness and isolation can have negative effects on our mental and physical health. Our nation’s Veterans are not immune. To combat this issue, VA has developed the award winning Compassionate Contact Corps, a program pairing volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Vets. We are joined by Prince Taylor, Deputy Director of VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement, to discuss the program and how you can get involved and help support our nation’s heroes.

To find a location with the Compassionate Contact Corps program visit: VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement Home.

