$500 a month for Tinder?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Tinder wants to know your level of motivation in a pricey new membership that it might offer soon.

The app is gauging user interest in a $500-dollar-a-month commitment.

At this point, Tinder’s parent company - Match group - hasn’t revealed what additional benefits users would get.

Another of the company’s dating apps, Hinge, is also rolling out a pricier membership level. For its quote “highly motivated daters,” there’s a tier of $50 to $60 dollars a month. That’s up from a current $35 dollar version.

Benefits would include subscribers’ “likes” seen faster by other users, along with better profile recommendations.

The new Hinge offering is expected during this first quarter of the year.

Microsoft Expanding ChatGPT partnership

Microsoft is expanding its AI partnership with Chat-GPT firm by announcing a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment.

Open AI is the creator of the popular image generation tool. It launched in November of last year and brought a lot of attention to the possibilities of new advances in artificial intelligence.

Microsoft describing the agreement as the third stage of a growing partnership with the company. The tech giant saying the move positions them to sharpen its competition with Google in commercializing new artificial intelligence breakthroughs.

