2 people hit by a car in Lake Forest

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people have been struck by a car in Lake Forest and one was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, according to authorities.

Police said the other individual was taken to Thomas Hospital.

Daphne police said the incident occurred at Bay View Drive and Nicole Place.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they come in.

---

