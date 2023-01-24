Dine out today to help the Child Advocacy Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a day of food and fundraising to benefit the Child Advocacy Center.

Renasant Bank presents Cuisine for Kids 2023, an effort today -- Tuesday, Jan. 24 -- to help fight child abuse in our community. Dine out and donate.

Participating restaurants have agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds to help victims of child abuse.

The restaurants participating are Bake My Day, Briquettes, Bone and Barrel, Butch Cassidy’s Cafe, Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe, Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, Debris, Firehouse Subs, Grace, Hickory Pit Too, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Lost Pizza Co., Lucky’s Irish Pub & Grill, LuLu’s, Meat Boss, Mo’ Bay Beignet Co., P.J.’s Coffee, Regina’s Kitchen, Saucy Q Bar B Que, The Noble South, The Simple Greek, Villa Del Ray, Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux and Zaxby’s.

For more information on Cuisine for Kids or the Child Advocacy Center, call 251-432-1101.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.