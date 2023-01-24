Doing Good: The Child Advocacy Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s “Doing Good,” we are highlighting The Child Advocacy Center.

Cuisine for kids- A Day of food and fundraising. Participating area restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds to the CAC. Tuesday, January 24. See CAC web site for a list.

The 7th Annual Downtown Cajun Cook Off Saturday, March 25 in Cathedral Square from 10:00 am-2:00 pm. Tickets on sale now online www.camobile.org for $13 and at the CAC for $10. This event has raised over $448,400 since the beginning.

17th Serve It Up with love Charity Tennis Tournament—Sunday, April 2 and Tuesday April 4 at Mobile Tennis Center. Ladies, men, children participate in the largest charity tennis tournament in the state. Registration opens February 1 at Tenninklink.com. This is a USTA sanctioned event. This event has raised over $1,147,298 since the beginning.

The Child Advocacy Center

1351 Springhill Ave. Mobile Al. 36604

251-433-1101

www.cacmobile.org

www.serveitupwithlove.com/

---

