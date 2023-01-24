Foley woman accused of attacking man with pepper spray

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley police arrested a woman they say may have tracked a man down at his place of employment and attacked him with pepper spray Sunday.

Officers were called to a report of an assault that occurred in front of Firehouse Subs in the 100 block of 9th Avenue. Officers were told that a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Keziah Gregoria Morales of Foley, approached an employee of Firehouse Subs while he was outside on break and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.

According to police, the victim said that the woman chased him inside of the store as he tried to get away from her. When she entered the store, his co-workers helped to get her off him, according to authorities. After a short physical struggle with the employees, Morales was pushed outside and she fled on foot, according to police.

A Foley K9 unit responded and found Morales in a nearby wooded area and arrested.

According to police, the victim did not know Morales, but the attack may have resulted from a hostile encounter between Morales and the victim earlier in the day at another store. It is believed that Morales was able to figure out where the victim worked and retaliated at that location, authorities said.

Morales is charged with felony criminal use of a defensive spray. Additional charges could be pending on Morales by other employees assaulted during the altercation, police said.

