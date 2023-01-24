Advertise With Us
Jet Setting with Jenn: Unique Destinations

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - I’m so excited to introduce this new segment, focusing on travel destinations and deals for 2023. We’re kicking this off with Adrienne Tate, who runs Unique Destinations, a travel agency focused on finding you fun new getaways.

Adrienne told us all about Virgin Voyages cruises, but also about her specialty in booking travel overseas in Europe. She will walk you through the whole booking process, focusing on your wants and needs during a vacation.

You can find more information about what she is offering, or find a unique vacation tailored to you on her website or on her Facebook page.

