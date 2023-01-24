Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Large fire at Blakely Boat Works

(Arizona's Family)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities said they are currently working to put out a fire at Blakely Boat Works.

No injuries or cause of fire have been ascertained yet.

We will continue to update this story.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A mysterious box containing an urn was found on the beach at May Day Park
Daphne PD investigating mysterious box containing an urn found at May Day Park
Daphne PD investigating mysterious box with an urn inside
Daphne PD investigating mysterious box with an urn inside
McGregor construction causing headaches
McGregor Avenue construction causes headaches for Mobile businesses, residents
McGregor construction causing headaches
McGregor Avenue construction causing headaches