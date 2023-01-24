Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Murder case involving man charged with shooting and killing his son headed to a grand jury

According to testimony, the victim ran at his father who pulled out a gun and shot him
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of shooting and killing his own son was back in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

John Barnickel is charged with murder in the death of his son Joshua Barnickel. This all happened back in October at a home on Kooiman Road.

Tuesday, we heard testimony from the homicide detective.

In that testimony, the detective said that Barnickel shot his son following an argument that turned physical.

According to testimony, the victim ran at his father who pulled out a gun and shot him once. Once he turned around, the detective testified Barnickel shot his son again in the back of the head.

Barnickel’s attorney says his client was defending himself.

“I think when this case is over with. He’ll be found not guilty and will be able to go on with his life, but he is crushed about what happened,” Defense Attorney Jeff Deen said.

The judge ruled there was enough evidence to move this case forward and it will now be heard by a grand jury.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ebony Tillman
Whistler woman accused of ramming vehicle in road rage incident
Murder case involving man charged with shooting and killing his son headed to a grand jury
Murder case involving man charged with shooting and killing his son headed to a grand jury
Big boat fire on Mobile River
Vessel burns during two-alarm fire at Blakely BoatWorks
Cuisine for Kids 2023 benefits the Child Advocacy Center.
Dine out today to help the Child Advocacy Center