Project Homeless Connect event set for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Project Homeless Connect will host a free event offering free resources and services to those experiencing homelessness.

The service event will take place Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Grounds on Cody Road in Mobile.

Services including healthcare, legal assistance, housing and employment services. Other services include hygiene supplies, clothing, supplies and an opportunity to obtain state-issued identification.

Transportation for homeless individuals both to and from this event will be provided in Mobile via the Wave Transit System and at prescheduled pick-up points across Baldwin County.

If you are or someone you know is homeless, call 251-450-3345 to schedule your appointment and register for these services. All services are provided at Project Homeless Connect.

