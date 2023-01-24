Recipe: Italian Herb Pork Loin

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, extremely finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, extremely finely chopped

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 pounds boneless pork loin roast

¼ cup Rouses First Cold Pressed Olive Oil

½ cup white wine

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Mince garlic and blend with rosemary, thyme, granulated garlic, granulated onion, and salt and pepper, making a paste.

3. Pierce meat with a sharp knife in several places, and press the garlic paste into the openings. Rub the meat with the remaining garlic mixture and olive oil.

4. Place pork loin in a roasting pan. Place it in the preheated oven and cook, occasionally turning the roast and basting with pan liquids.

5. Cook until the pork is no longer pink in the center, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145ºF.

6. Remove cooked roast from oven and place on a platter. Add the wine to the pan and heat, stirring to loosen browned bits of food on the bottom. Spoon pan juices over cooked pork loin roast before serving.

---

