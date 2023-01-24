Recipes: Rack of Lamb, Ginger Marinated Grilled Chicken, & Mahi w/ Spinach

Alec Naman with Naman’s Catering visits Studio 10 to make three delicious recipes and get us ready for the annual Chef Challenge to support Feeding the Gulf Coast.

GRILLED RACK OF LAMB W/ GARLIC & HERBS

INGREDIENTS:

One 2¼-lb. rack of lamb trimmed and frenched.

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.

⅓ cups plus 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3 tbsp. coarsely chopped parsley leaves.

8 tbsp. garlic cloves, coarsely chopped (¼ cup)

2 tbsp. rosemary leaves

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. finely grated lemon zest

1 tbsp. thyme leaves

8 garlic cloves

2 cups mesclun, for serving with the lamb

STEPS:

Marinate the lamb: In a large bowl, season the lamb generously with kosher salt and black pepper. In a blender or small food processor, purée ⅓ cup of the oil, the parsley, rosemary, mustard, lemon zest, thyme, and garlic. Scrape the marinade onto the lamb and rub it all over the surface. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 3–12 hours.

Heat a gas grill on one side to medium-high (alternatively, heat a grill pan over high heat). Grill the lamb meaty-side down on the hot side until the bottom is browned, 6–8 minutes, then flip and cook until browned on the other side, about 5 minutes more. Transfer the rack to the cool side and close the grill. (Alternatively, if using a grill pan, turn the heat to medium and cover with a large heatproof bowl.) Cook, turning once more, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat reads 130°F, 15–20 minutes for medium rare.

Transfer to a cutting board, tent with foil, and let rest for 10 minutes. To serve, slice the lamb between the bones to make chops, then arrange atop the bed of mesclun. Pour over any accumulated juices and serve hot.

GINGER MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup organic extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup champagne vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated

1 tablespoon coriander

1 tablespoon ground cumin

3 tablespoons organic Dijon mustard

ground black pepper, to taste

6 whole skinless, boneless chicken breasts (halved)

STEPS:

Blend together all ingredients except chicken breasts.

Place chicken breasts in baking dish and add marinade (reserve 1/4 cup); make sure marinade is evenly distributed.

Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.

Refrigerate remaining 1/4 cup marinade.

Grill chicken over medium heat, basting with reserved marinade, about 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

Serves 6

GRILLED MAHI W/ SAUTEED TOMATOES & SPINACH:

INGREDIENTS:

4 mahi mahi steaks, 6 ounces each

2 teaspoon olive oil

1 small purple onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic

salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2 large tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 pound fresh spinach

2 fresh lemons, squeezed

STEPS:

Pat steaks dry, brush with 1 tsp olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper and grill over medium hot coals.

Use remaining 1 tsp of olive oil to coat the bottom of a skillet.

Sauté onion and garlic with salt and pepper until onion is translucent and garlic has begun to color.

Add tomatoes; cook until they begin to glisten.

Add spinach, tossing to blend.

Adjust salt and pepper and serve over the grilled fish.

Serves 4

SPECIAL EVENT:

Naman’s Catering is one of the chefs participating in Feeding the Gulf Coast’s 23rd annual Chef Challenge.

Chef Challenge is Feeding the Gulf Coast’s annual fundraising gala that brings together the area’s finest chefs with a friendly competition. This year’s event will be held on April 13, 2023, at the Mobile Convention Center from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.feedingthegulfcoast.org or calling the office (251) 653-1617 ext.141.

