Saraland PD opens safehouse for severe weather

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department has opened the safehouse this afternoon for those seeking shelter from potential severe weather in our area.

Those who plan to go to the shelter must bring their own blankets, towels, medications and food. Pets are not allowed, except for service animals.

The safehouse is located at 7794 Celeste Rd.

Anyone with questions can contact the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331 for more information.

