Semmes Police investigating after drug laced candy sends MGM student to the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Semmes Police and the Mobile County Public School system are investigating after finding drug laced candy at MGM High School. Virginia Guy with the Drug Education Council says it’s a huge concern in the community.

“Not a week goes by that I don’t get a call from a parent concerned about it,” said Virginia Guy.

The Mobile County Public School System says four students got sick Monday after multiple students ate drug laced fruity pebble bars and candy that were bought online. One student was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be ok. Experts say buying drug laced candy on the internet is becoming more common.

“This is the deadliest and the most dangerous we have ever seen with drugs on the street,” said Guy. “We know that anything you get off the internet, from a friend or from anywhere except a legitimate pharmacy is suspect to be tainted.”

Which is making it even easier to spread throughout the community.

“Somebody will buy them off the internet,” added Guy. “They’ll bring them to school or to the community and give them to another kid who will give them to another kid who will give them to another kid so that’s kind of the progression of how it gets into the hands of kids.”

Semmes Police say the candy still needs to be tested to see exactly what it was laced with. Guy is urging parents to talk to their kids about not taking treats from just anyone.

“It’s important to let our kids know not to take anything from anybody that they’re not 100% sure where it came from,” said Guy.

The Mobile County Public School System says this was handled according to the student code of conduct which means any student who had or took the candy has been suspended and will be recommended for expulsion. Meanwhile Semmes Police say they’re investigating to determine if charges will be filed and if so, what they will be.

---

