Severe weather threat expected tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a chilly morning but clouds are increasing and a severe weather threat is moving in overnight tonight. A front that’s out in the Gulf will move onshore as a warm front tonight so our temps will keep climbing even after the sun goes down. We’ll also see the wind speeds increasing during the day and night ahead of the severe storms. Winds will reach 25 mph this afternoon and even 45mph or greater later tonight.

The main threats from tonight’s severe weather are tornadoes and gusty straight line winds. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued and have your severe weather safety plan in place! The storms arrive after 10 p.m. and should track East through the Gulf Coast and exit by 4 a.m.

We should see decent weather for the second half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s and mornings in the mid to low 30s.

