Vessel burns during two-alarm fire at Blakely BoatWorks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There were no injuries reported following a two-alarm fire onboard a vessel in drydock at Blakely BoatWorks on the Cochrane Causeway Monday night, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The MFRD said it was shorly after 6 p.m. when several firefighting companies were dispatched to Blakeley BoatWorks at 401 Cochrane Causeway for reports of a marine vessel on fire in dry dock.

Upon arrival on scene, fire personnel found an approximately 110-by-35 foot, three-level vessel engulfed in flames. A second-alarm response was called.

A rapid sweep of the vessel revealed that no civilians were on board during the incident, MFRD said. After a brief, offensive attack, interior teams safely evacuated the vessel, allowing fire suppression teams to establish a defensive extinguishing strategy, MFRD said.

Crews continued to battle flames for more than an hour, with the fire declared “under control” at approximately 7:27 p.m. as teams continued to search the vessel for hot spots or fire extension.

