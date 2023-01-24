Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Whistler woman accused of ramming vehicle in road rage incident

Ebony Tillman
Ebony Tillman(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 37-year-old Whistler woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly rammed another vehicle.

Officers responded to North Sage Avenue near Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday in reference to a road rage complaint involving criminal mischief. Police said Ebony Tillman intentionally rammed her vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by four people.

No one was injured, authorities said.

Tillman is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, harassment and four counts of reckless endangerment. Her bond hearing is set for Wednesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

John William Barnickel ... charged with murder in the death of his son.
Murder case involving man charged with shooting and killing his son headed to a grand jury
Murder case involving man charged with shooting and killing his son headed to a grand jury
Murder case involving man charged with shooting and killing his son headed to a grand jury
Big boat fire on Mobile River
Vessel burns during two-alarm fire at Blakely BoatWorks
Cuisine for Kids 2023 benefits the Child Advocacy Center.
Dine out today to help the Child Advocacy Center