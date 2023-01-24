Whistler woman accused of ramming vehicle in road rage incident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 37-year-old Whistler woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly rammed another vehicle.

Officers responded to North Sage Avenue near Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday in reference to a road rage complaint involving criminal mischief. Police said Ebony Tillman intentionally rammed her vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by four people.

No one was injured, authorities said.

Tillman is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, harassment and four counts of reckless endangerment. Her bond hearing is set for Wednesday.

