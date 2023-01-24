Witness records bizarre scene, as MPD investigates death at Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding a bizarre incident right in the parking lot of an MPD precinct in Tillman’s Corner.

Mobile Police say two men, one of them badly injured, suddenly rolled into that lot around 7:00 Saturday night.

Witnesses tell FOX 10 News it was quite the scene.

Business owner Justin Boykin owns a barbershop in the plaza.

Boykin says as he was getting off from work one of the men was acting unusual, so he pulled out his phone.

“I really wasn’t focused on the person that was in the vehicle cause the person on the ground was doing all the flipping and flocking,” Boykin described. “He was jumping like he was literally like stop, drop, and roll. He rolled a couple times and then stopped then he jumped up and he laid back down.”

Police say the other man still in the truck was taken to the hospital where he died.

It’s unclear how he died.

Boykin who had a front row seat says at one point they thought both men had died...that wasn’t the case.

“We thought he was dead. But he just started rolling around. Then he just laid there again sat there for a little while then he jumped back up it was like he just kept going in and out,” Boykin said.

Boykin says what happened Saturday night isn’t out of the ordinary in that area.

“You know like this where my business is and we do see different things and it’s crazy but it’s kind of normal,” he said.

Police say they are waiting on autopsy results to determine how the man in the truck died.

Police will release his name once his family has been notified.

