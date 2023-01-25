Alabama Cares hosts Caregiver College

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Cares is hosting a Caregiver College Thursday (Jan. 26) to support caregivers.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s sessions.

Dementia 101

Learn the basics of the most common forms of dementia. Find out what to expect during different states of the disease. Learn what caregivers can do to cope with daily challenges, including communication and safety.

Just 4 Me - Coping as a Caregiver

Learn stress and relaxation techniques, skills for coping with grief, loss and depression, and how to take time for yourself. Get tips and ideas for keeping yourself well while caring for a family member or loved one.

Caregiver College

Thursday, January 26

8:30am - 2:30pm

Franklin St. Baptist Church

2113 Saint Stephens Road

Mobile, AL 36617

Registration Required

DellaSanchez

251-706-4650

dellasanchez@sarpc.org

---

