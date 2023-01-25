Apple releases iOS 16.3 update

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Apple is increasing the iPhone’s security measures with its latest software update.

iOS 16.3 gives users the ability to use a physical security key for two-factor authentication.

Apple says a physical key, which is an external device to authenticate the user’s account, strengthens the phone’s security against an hacker.

The software update also introduces new ways to use Emergency SOS calls. Users can now can activate the feature by holding the side button and up or down volume button. The emergency SOS lets users get in contact with emergency services in areas without reception.

There’s a new Unity wallpaper and support for the HomePod smart speaker.

The new Unity wallpaper honors Black History and culture in celebration of Black History Month.

To update your phone...open the settings app, click on general and select software update.

Apple Mixed-Reality Headset

Apple is planning to add other companies’ content and make some tweaks to its own Apple TV-plus shows. It’s all in preparation for a VR headset.

Apple is looking to collaborate with several companies including Walt Disney for its new mixed-reality headset. The headset is being developed with Sony, according to a report.

It will include external cameras for its augmented reality “pass-through” mode. The mixed reality device will be available this spring for three-thousand dollars.

The AR/VR headset has been in the works for years, according to several online reports and will allow users to view their Mac display with a physical keyboard, trackpad and mouse.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.