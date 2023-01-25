Bay Minette homeowners picking up the pieces after damaging storm

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather moved through our area overnight, and there were reports of damage, including downed power lines and trees.

The storms caused damage in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. A large tree in Bay Minette was no match for the high winds, and a family is lucky no one was hurt when that tree came crashing down onto their home.

The family is picking up the pieces this morning.

We spoke to one of the homeowners, who says he was sleeping when it happened. He heard a clap of thunder at 1:30 a.m., heard more thunder and then a crash.

The big tree is resting on the house and caused extensive damage to the roof and interior. There was major damage done to the guest room where grandchildren sleep when they visit. Thankfully, they weren’t here when this happened.

Bay Minette firefighters and police officers helped to put a tarp onto the roof of this home after high winds toppled the tree. (FOX10 News)

Bay Minette firefighters and police officers helped to put a tarp onto the roof to protect against rain.

Another tree behind the house crashed through the fence, causing further damage.

The homeowner tells FOX10 News they have insurance to pay for repairs as well as a place to stay in the meantime.

