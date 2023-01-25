BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Sunnybrook travel trailer taken from the Bay Minette-Stapleton area on Jan. 13.

The trailer does not have a tag and the direction of travel when it was taken is unknown, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO at 251-937-0202 and select option 1.

