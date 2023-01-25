Flora-Bama plans job fair

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - If you are looking to find a job, Flora-Bama is holding an onsite job fair this weekend.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the venue’s tent stage. According to Flora-Bama, they are seeking to add more than 200 positions for the spring-summer season.

The Flora-Bama’s Steve Powers said plenty of jobs are open right now.

“It’s everything. It’s barbacks. It’s bartenders. It’s servers. It’s maintenance, line cooks. You name it and it’s open, even in retail in our gift shop, too,” Power said.

Applications can be filled in advance on florabama.com and the site includes specific job openings and requirements.

Job fair attendees are asked to bring proof of identification and citizenship.

