Florida man arrested after brief manhunt off Elks Lake Rd. in Forrest Co.

Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man was arrested in Forrest County after a brief manhunt through the woods Tuesday afternoon.

According to Maj. Jamie Humphrey with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, FCSO initiated a traffic stop on Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., around 1 p.m. on Highway 98. Gaston, who was driving a Dodge Charger, reportedly fled the traffic stop and was pursued.

Humphrey said Gaston was traveling east on the Hwy. 98 then turned west on the highway and took the exit to Elks Lake Road. The suspect later reportedly crashed his vehicle near the front entrance of the Homestead Subdivision before fleeing on foot into a wooded area.

Members of the FCSO K9 Unit, which included Dep. Zach Ruple and his new K9 Officer Xen and Dep. Nic Latham and his K9 Officer Charlie, were dispatched to the area to help track down the suspect.

After a nearly hour-long manhunt in the woods, Gaston came out of the woods and turned himself in to authorities near the roadside. He was arrested without incident.

Humphrey said officials also seized what they believe to be 20 pounds of marijuana, which is still pending preliminary investigation with the narcotics department.

Gaston was transported to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. He was charged with one pending count of trafficking controlled substances.

More charges are also pending the investigation.

