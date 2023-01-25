A Healthier New Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nationally renowned dietician and personal trainer Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, shares important information about how to get healthier by selecting the right fridge and pantry staples to help reset for a productive week. As deputy director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab, Stefani has the recipes and tips for a more nutritious lifestyle. Learn why she’s teaming with ALDI to share time-saving hacks, recipes and meal planning ideas for the New Year. Sassos is committed to taking nutrition off the “To-Do” List of busy families.

This interview is courtesy of ALDI.

