Healthy Living with USA Health: Mental Wellness Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mental wellness is just as important as physical wellness when it comes to your optimal health. When evaluating your mental state, check in on these eight areas of wellness. Choose one and take steps toward improving it every day. For more information, visit this website.

Eight areas of wellness:

Mental: Capacity for knowledge, insight and confidence

Physical: Everything that contributes to how the body feels and functions

Emotional: Ups and downs of emotions and feelings

Spiritual: Beliefs and values that may or may not be attached to a formal religion

Social: Connection to others and a feeling of belonging to a community

Personal: Interests or activities that contribute to joy and fulfillment

Professional: Contentment or pride in roles at work and career goals

Medical: Health markers to monitor medical state

Tips to enhance mental wellness:

· Connect with others outside of social media. This will create a sense of community and build a support system you can lean on when needed.

· Be physically active. Try to exercise at least 30 minutes a day. This can be as simple as walking around your neighborhood. As a bonus, spend time outside to soak up Vitamin D.

· Learn new skills. Identify something you might enjoy and find the courage to learn how to do it. This will give you pride and a sense of achievement.

· Give to others.

· Get a good night’s sleep. Sleep is often an underrated marker of wellness. Try to get at least 7 to 9 hours of rest each night.

· Eat healthy foods. A balanced diet can contribute to better physical and mental health.

· Try new ways to cope with stress. Avoid alcohol and other drugs. Instead, choose exercise, walking, deep breathing, listening to music or something that works for you.

· Practice self-care. Carve out some time for yourself to be alone and recharge. Curl up with a book, drink a cup of hot tea or prioritize something you enjoy.

· Look on the bright side. Invite more gratitude into your life by keeping a journal where you note what you’re thankful for each day. The more you focus on the good things, the more often you will see them.

· Unplug every now and then. Disconnect from your devices, especially to take a break from social media. Studies show this can boost mood and improve sleep.

· Get help when you need it. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Lean on your support system or reach out to your doctor or therapist for assistance.

Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis? Help is available. If you or a loved one need assistance, please reach out to:

988: Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: If you are feeling vulnerable or suicidal or are worried about someone, call 988, the national number for all mental health, substance use, and suicide crises.

Alabama Crisis Numbers

Main Line: (205) 323-7777 Teen Line: (205) 328-LINK (205-328-5465) Kids’ Help Line: (205) 328-KIDS (205-328-5437) Senior Talk Line: (205) 328-TALK (205-328-8255)

Family Counseling Center of Mobile, Inc. (251) 431-5111 or 1-800-239-1117

Your faith-based leader, your healthcare professional, or student health center on campus.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522

National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Covenant House Nineline 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929) 24-hour nationwide

National Graduate Student Crisis Line 1-877-GRAD-HLP (1-877-4723-475)

National Youth Crisis Hotline 1-800-442-HOPE (1-800-442-4673) 24-hour nationwide

Poison Control Center For Emergencies: 1-800-222-1222

The Trevor Lifeline 1-866-488-7386 The Trevor Lifeline is a service of The Trevor Project, a non-profit endeavor devoted to promoting tolerance and understanding for LGBTQ youth. 24-hour nationwide

TrevorText Available on Fridays (4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT). Text the word “Trevor” to 1-202-304-1200. Standard text messaging rates apply.

