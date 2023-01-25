I-10 toll bridge project another step closer to reality

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Interstate 10 toll bridge project across the Mobile Rive took another step forward. On Tuesday, the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority approved a resolution authorizing the Alabama Department of Transportation to start negotiations.

Two teams of companies have expressed interest in the toll bridge, which would cross the Mobile River. ALDOT officials will negotiate a guaranteed maximum cost of the project and then later select one of the teams.

Soon, the state also will invite companies to bid on the second part of the project, which will be a new Bayway. That part of the project will go through the same project.

The bridge and Bayway together are expected to cost about $2.7 billion.

Drivers would pay a toll of $2.50.

