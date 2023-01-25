Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally misleading customers.(United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is facing a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges certain mini bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky.

The label on Fireball sold at liquor stores says, “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor,” but the subject of the class-action lawsuit are the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.

The miniature bottles of both appear nearly identical except the Fireball Cinnamon offering mentions a “malt beverage with whisky flavor.”

The lawsuit accuses the company of intentionally misleading customers into believing they are buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

According to court documents, the plaintiff expects any statutory and punitive damages to exceed $5 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project another step closer to reality
Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project another step closer to reality
BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer
BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer
BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer
BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer
OCSO arrests school bus aide on child abuse charge
OCSO arrests school bus aide on child abuse charge
Man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 stabbing
Man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 stabbing