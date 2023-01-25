Advertise With Us
Man gets life sentence without parole for 2020 stabbing death

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man convicted of murder and found guilty back in December of the March 2020 stabbing death of Kalvin Matthews has learned his fate.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Rodney Finklea to life behind bars with no possibility of parole.

The crime happened on Katye Street. Two people were stabbed. The other victim recovered.

Finklea initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. But a psychiatric evaluation indicated that he was competent to stand trial and sane at the time of the crime.

