Mother of Amore Wiggins speaks on life prior to discovering daughter’s death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “She was just a baby. They deprived her of everything, she was a child.” Sherry Wiggins speaks through tears as she tells us how she found out her daughter was brutally beaten, and killed and her remains left in Opelika Alabama.

The child once known as Baby Jane Doe was finally identified after 10 years. “Glory hallelujah, justice is coming,” says Wiggins.

Sherry Wiggins says after hearing from investigators, her daughter suffered 15 broken bones, blindness in one eye, and malnourishment, her heart hurts knowing it could have been at the hands of her own father.

“It was horrible, a serious act of evil,” says Wiggins.

Wiggins says she and Lamar Vickerstaff met at an apartment in Virginia when he was in the Navy.

Once she found out she was pregnant, she says she and Lamar were excited about the baby.

“He was supportive, he was supportive along the way, he wasn’t upset or anything that we got the news that I was expecting,” says Wiggins.

Wiggins says she lost custody of Amore due to some legal issues she was dealing with as a young woman. “At that time I was making some bad decisions and some bad choices in my life where I did have some run-ins with the law,” says Wiggins.

She says during that dark time in her life she was unstable and after inspections of both their homes by the court system, it was determined that Vickerstaff would be awarded custody. Wiggins says she was okay with that decision because she never thought the sailor or his wife Ruth would harm their daughter.

“Lamar showed and exercised well behavior because he was supportive of my other daughter before Amore, and he was well attentive to what I needed,” says Wiggins.

Wiggins says she tried countless times to regain custody of her daughter. She says after little to no contact over the years, she was later threatened by Vickerstaff if she kept reaching out.

“During the course of all of this, I would still reach out, I would reach out via email over the years, they would block my email accounts. I would reach out through Facebook, they would say nasty and mean things to me if I reached out through Facebook. I called Lamar’s number that I knew to be Lamar’s number, and he told me that if I called again he would block me from his phone. I would continue to call he blocked me from his phone when I call from another number, he said I will block these numbers from a carrier, and I will call the police on you, and that is exactly what he did,” says Wiggins.

Wiggins said she continued to pay child support up until the end of 2022.

Wiggins says through all of this, she is most thankful that her daughter has an identity now. “I greatly appreciate all of the love and support from the Opelika community. I feel blessed to have had the Opelika Police Department working on the case for Amore,” says Wiggins.

To donate to Amore Wiggins’ GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.